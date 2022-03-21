Manipur University Faculty Calls-Upon Mizoram CM; Expresses Desire To Collaborate On Bamboo Project

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A Professor from Manipur University, Department of Life Sciences Prof. Lal Bihari Singha called-on the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today at his office.

An expert of the Dendrocalamus latiflorus tissue culture, Prof. Singha and the Mizoram CM discussed in length about various plans to develop and proliferate bamboo and its products in the northeastern state.

The meeting discussed about the possibilities of Mizoram University & Manipur University collaborating on the similar project.

Prof. Singha shall be visiting the bamboo plantation sites tomorrow.

Its worthy to note that Dendrocalamus latiflorus tissue culture is a scientific project of proliferating bamboo in a laboratory. This process eliminates the need to wait for many years for a bamboo to produce saplings in the wild.