Mizoram : AMRUT 2.0 Consultative Meet Organized; Decides To Provide Clean Water Along 23 Hamlets

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The AMRUT 2.0 Consultative Meeting was held today at the office of Deputy Chief Minister – Tawnluia in SAD Conference Hall, Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO).

Attended by various departmental representatives, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 Central Scheme will be undertaken in 23 census towns within Mizoram, with the aim of giving utmost benefits to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the key highlights of the scheme includes – providing clean water to each household; Human waste management for Aizawl city; preserving rivers & developing parks.

During the meeting, the officials discussed in length on supplying clean water to 23 towns and hamlets; rain water harvesting; 24X7 water supply made available for Aizawl city; and to provide a proper solid waste management.

The meeting also decided to expedite the implementation of AMRUT 2.0, and establishing the District Level Monitoring & Advisory Committee and Start Up India Screening Committee.

Meanwhile, from the FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has allocated Rs. 14661.00 lakhs with a 90:10 funding pattern.

Its worthy to note that AMRUT 2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021 by PM Narendra Modi with a plan to deliver clean and abundant water and enhance the amenity value of 500 AMRUT cities by developing greenery and well maintained open spaces.