Mizoram : Halt Construction Work At Lengpui Airport Until Investigation Completes : BJP To Chief Secretary

The Central Scheme & Monitoring Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram Pradesh today submitted a letter of complaint to the state Chief Secretary (CS) – Renu Sharma regarding the ‘structural wall collapse’ and extension work of Lengpui airport.

In the letter to the Chief Secretary, the BJP Central Scheme & Monitoring Cell made a request to halt the ongoing work at the airport for a week until thorough investigation is undertaken.

The Cell also mentioned that state government has undertaken extension works of the airport since April 2021, and received Rs 5041 lakhs from Special Central Assistance & North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

He also stated that contract work had been awarded to a controversial firm M/S KR Construction Firm – which they alleged has close proximity with Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is in charge of Finance and Work portfolios- without Call of Tender.

The Central Scheme and Monitoring Cell questioned why 500 crores sanctioned by the Central Government to bail out and rehabilitate the public from the pandemic’s impacts was spent on non-priority projects like airport renovation.

The letter also highlighted the Airport Authority of India (AAI)’s interest to take over the management of Lengpui airport and alleged that the State Government could not oblige to it for they wanted to make filthy money out of the management of the airport.

The Central Scheme Monitoring & Vigilance Cell has indicated that if the problem is not taken seriously by the state government and an impartial agency to investigate the details is not established, the Cell will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the High Court.

According to the Cell, a similar letter of complaint has also been sent to the Central Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Disaster Management.