Mizoram : Home Minister – Lamchamliana Inaugurates Training On ‘Digital Forensic & Cyber Crime Investigation’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Home Minister of Mizoram – Lalchamliana today inaugurated a 3 days ‘Beginner Level of Digital Forensic and Cyber Crime Investigation with Hands-On’ training programme.

This training attended by 38 personnel from Mizoram Police shall be imparted by National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Zuangtui.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Home Minister expressed his gratitude towards NIELIT for undertaking the initiative to train Mizoram Police personnel and Law Enforcing Agency in Digital Forensics and Cyber Crime.

“Cyber crime is a part and parcel of the development of Information Technology and the CID (Crime) Branch recorded 470 cyber crimes in Mizoram during 2021; and from this, 70% involves monetary scams.” – asserted Lalchamliana.

The Home Minister remarked that only way to combat Cyber Crime is to acquire comprehensive IT training, and therefore urged the officials chosen for the training to continue honing their abilities in IT Act Cyber Crime and software.

Besides, Lalchamliana also encouraged them to put their best foot forward during their training days in order to catch and assist persons who have become involved in cybercrime.