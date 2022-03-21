Mizoram : SBI Donates 50 ICU Beds Under ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The State Bank of India (SBI) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) today donated 50 Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds to the Mizoram Government. Manufactured by United Company, a single ICU bed costs Rs 72,379.

The donation ceremony was organized at the Chamber of Chief Secretary (CS) – Dr. Renu Sharma with SBI General Manager – Lunkim Thangboi and other officials.

Sharma lauded the CSR activity of SBI, and emphasized on the significance of collaborating Public & Private Sectors in order to fight Covid-19 pandemic. She added that when we shoulder our responsibilities as a society, “we make our society and community becomes a safe and happy place”.

The General Manager of SBI – Lunkim Thangboi stated that starting from the worst days of the pandemic, the SBI, through its CSR activities has donated equipment to fight the deadly virus.

He stated that at Aizawl and other district headquarters – Lunglei, Lawngtlai, and Siaha, the bank has donated 1600 PPE full Kit, 10 Ventilators, an ambulance for Serchhip district hospital, morgue van for Zoram Medical College by the SBI Mizoram Employees and 4 Oxygen Concentrators to various localities within Aizawl city.

Thangboi expressed his hope that, because these donations were made as a public service, the equipment will be put to good use in saving lives.