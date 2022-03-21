N. Biren Singh Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – N. Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of BJP’s national president – JP Nadda; BJP’s Manipur unit president – Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa sarma; Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb; Nagaland Deputy CM – Y Patton, and other party leaders.

Besides, five legislators, including – Nemcha Kipgen, Y Khemchand Singh, Th Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam also sworn-in as the Cabinet Ministers.

After taking oath as Manipur CM, Singh said his government’s first step will be to make it a corruption-free state. “I would work day and night to wash out corruption from the state. The next step will be to wash out any kind of drug-related matter from the state.”

“Thirdly, I will try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues. These three will be my primary duties,” he told the news agency ANI.

Its worthy to note that during a meeting attended by the party’s central observers, Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, Singh was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP Manipur Pradesh legislative party & Manipur CM.