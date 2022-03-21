Nagaland : Large Stash Of Weapons & Ammunition Seized From Dimapur; 5 Held

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the Dimapur Police have confiscated a large stockpile of weapons and ammunition from an auto-rickshaw, and apprehended 5 offenders on Sunday.

Based on credible inputs about ammunitions being traded around Chumoukedima, the security forces launched a special operation nabbed 5 individuals and recovered 999 (Nine hundred ninety nine) rounds of 9mm calibre from an auto rickshaw.

These offenders have been identified as – Vikash Kumar (28 yrs); Janki Singh (56 yrs); Sudhir Singh; Tiatemjen Ao (62 yrs); Toikhu Achumi (56 yrs).

Accordingly, a case 0015/2022 U/s 120B/34 IPC, r/w Sec 25(1A) (1AA) (1B)(a)/29 (a)(b) Arms Act have been registered under Diphupar Police Station and is under investigation.