Rajya Sabha Biennial Polls : Assam CM Claims Majority Of Congress Legislators Willing To Join BJP

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the forthcoming biennial elections of Rajya Sabha, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that a majority of Congress legislators are willing to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are in constant dialogues with the government.

Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory along 2 Rajya Sabha seats, which are up for election. “Many of the Congress’s MLAs are planning to defect to the BJP. In Rajya Sabha elections, candidates are also not required to follow the party’s whip. We will be able to get both seats based on this computation.” – he said.

The BJP has fielded Pabitra Gogoi Margherita as its candidate, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has elected the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President – Ripun Bora.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced biennial elections to be held in 13 seats of six states including 4 from three states in North East India – Assam, Nagaland & Tripura on March 31.

However, the filing of nominations have been scheduled from March 14-21. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24.