Rajya Sabha Polls : BJP Candidate – S. Phangnon Konyak Files Nomination For Lone Nagaland Seat

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha biennial polls & Nagaland State Mahila Morcha President – S. Phangnon Konyak today filed nomination in the office of the Returning Officer (RO) for the RS election and Additional Secretary of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) – Khrouhituonuo Rio.

Konyak filed her nomination papers in presence of Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio; State President of BJP Nagaland – Temjen Imna Along, Minister P Paiwang Konyak and other party workers.

According to Eastern Mirror report, Konyak’s name was proposed by 8 BJP legislators including two Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislators – Temjen Imna Along, Y Patton, P Paiwang Konyak, V Kashiho Sangtam, Pangnyu Phom, N Jacob Zhimomi, Mmhonlumo Kikon, H Tovihoto Ayemi, G Kaito Aye and H Chuba Chang.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs – Temjen Imna Along wrote “Glad to hand over the tickets for Rajya Sabha Election 2022 to the nominated candidate Smti. @phangnon Konyak of @BJP4Nagaland in the presence of BJP legislators, karyakartas, senior leaders, and our alliance party @NDPPofficial at BJP Hq. Kohima.”

“I am sure Smti. @phangnon will take over the responsibility of an MP with utmost dedication and sincerity and will carry forward the voice of the Nagas, once given the opportunity. Wishing her all the very best.” – he further added.

The nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections will close today at 3 PM.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced biennial elections to be held in 13 seats of six states including 4 from three states in North East India – Assam, Nagaland & Tripura on March 31.

However, the filing of nominations commenced from March 14, which will culminate today at 3 PM. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. While, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24.