Sikkim : COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 12-14 Yrs Launched At Ranipool

During the inaugural event, Sharma expressed his gratitude towards the health workers on facing daunting task of inoculating individuals from the northeastern state.

The Minister emphasized on the need of health personnel continuing their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus through responsible behaviour.

He stated that the Corbevax vaccine is safe for kids in the above-mentioned age group and has passed various tests.

Sharma also voiced concern about medical treatment for children and pregnant mothers, and urged the public to visit health centres for medical check-ups on a regular basis to ensure the birth of a healthy kid.

The Minister was accompanied by Director General-cum-Secretary of Health Department – Tempa T. Bhutia; Commisioner of Health Department – D. Anandan and concerned officers from line departments, teachers and students from various schools.

Its worthy to note that Corbevax vaccination will provide immune defense against COVID-19 vaccinations among the age group of 12-14 years of age. The vaccination for the second booster should be followed effectively, after 28 days of the first dose of vaccination as informed by the Health officials.