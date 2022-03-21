Sikkim Hosts Workshop On Utilizing Eco-Tourism Practices

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to find solutions for sustainable tourism along Lachen Town and utilize the eco-tourism related practices, a workshop was hosted on Sunday by the Lachen Tourism Development Committee (LTDC) under the banner of GEFGOI-UNDP SECURE Himalaya project at the Dzumsa House in Lachen.

The seminar was attended by senior representatives of Lachen Dzumsa; members of the LTDC; representatives of the Lachen Driver & Lachen Hotel Associations; Sikkim Police; Block Officer from the Forest & Environment Department; Rajarshi Chakraborty & Jaya Narayan Sharma from SECURE Himalaya project; and Kinzong Bhutia from the Khangchendzonga Conservation Committee.

During the workshop, the State Project Officer of SECURE Himalaya Project – Rajarshi Chakraborty highlighted the unique biodiversity of Tso Lhamo area.

He urged for collaborative conservation efforts while ensuring benefit sharing from sustainable tourism.

The founder-member of the Khangchendzonga Conservation Committee (KCC), Yuksom – Kinzong Bhutia, presented report on eco-tourism approaches & principles in mountain areas, focusing on Sikkim.

He cited instances of successful eco-tourism initiatives in Ladakh, Bhutan, Kerala, based on rare species like the snow leopard, black necked crane and the tiger; and highlighted the potential challenges for sustainable eco-tourism in Lachen and outlined various solutions.

During the workshop, an entry ticket for visitors to Gurudongmar Lake, which has been implemented by Lachen Dzumsa and LTDC was also formally released.

As part of the pioneer initiative, the proceeds from the entry fee shall be utilized by the local community for conservational & environmental protection related activities.

Meanwhile, the representatives highlighted critical issues related to waste management, tourist awareness and the existing permit system.