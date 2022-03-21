Tripura Cops Seized Narcotics Worth Rs 63 Crores Within Last 3 Yrs, 1,655 Drug Smugglers Held : CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2022 : Tripura police seized 1,655 drug smugglers and seized contraband items worth Rs 62.95 crores within the last three years since 2019 from different parts of the state.

On the second day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly’s budget session, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the minister in-charge of Home department shared this information in a query raised by ruling BJP MLAs Ranjit Das and chief whip Kalyani Roy on Monday.

Deb stated that “In last three years starting from 2019 to 2021, Tripura police have arrested 1,655 persons for selling, consumption and for smuggling contraband items like cannabis, heroin, Yaba Tablets.”

The statement further informed that Police have seized 15,117 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 7.55 crore in 2019, 12,728.46 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 6.36 crore seized in 2020 and, around 41,565 kilos of cannabis of Rs 20.78 crore seized in 2021.

Citing statistics of banned cough syrups seized, it is informed that “90,593 bottles worth Rs 1.22 crore seized in 2019, 1,90,943 bottles seized which costs Rs 2.57 crore in 2020 and 2,06,939 bottles worth Rs 2.79 crores in 2021.”

The minister in-charge of Home department also stated that a total of 4278.96 grams of Heroin worth Rs 4.27 crores were seized in the year 2019, the police seized 2162.351 grams of heroin which worth Rs 2.16 crore in 2020 and, and 3850.63 grams seized which was cost around Rs 3.85 crore in 2021.

Mentioning the details on seizure of different tablets for intoxication, the police have seized 21,23,163 tablets of Rs 10.61 crores in 2019, 5,84,119 tablets worth Rs 2.92 crore were seized in the year 2020 and around 14,19,169 tablets of Rs 7.09 seized in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Home department also stated that a total of 2,776 people were arrested for their involvement in production, selling and stocking of illegal country-made liquor. The statistics are- 1,150 persons arrested in 2019, 941 in 2020 and 685 in 2021.

However, in another reply, it has been stated by the Home department that Rs 5000 is the per kilo price of cannabis, Rs 135 per bottle of cough syrup, Rs 50 per tablet and Rs 10,000 per gram.