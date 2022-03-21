Tripura : International Cricket Stadium To Be Completed Within 7-8 Months; Asserts Sports Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2022 : Tripura’s first International Cricket Stadium constructed at Narsingarh, about 12 KMs away from Agartala city under West Tripura district is likely to be completed by next seven to eight months.

Tripura’s Youth Affairs and Sports minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a written reply on the second day of state assembly’s budget session said “An amount of Rs 185 crore is released from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the construction of this cricket stadium”.

Sitting CPIM MLA Bhanulal Saha raised this query in the state assembly on Monday.

He said, “The project work of the stadium started in August, 2017. A Jharkhand-based construction company was given the contract. The company refused to complete the project due to certain reasons. Thereafter, construction works started once again after renewal of the contract”.

Saha, who was the former Finance minister during the previous CPIM-led Leftist government and the veteran CPIM leader said “We keep hearing the project will be completed very soon but the deadline gets delayed. It was expected to be ready by now but due to some unforeseen reasons, the project was deferred.”

Expressing desire to enjoy an international cricket match in Tripura, CPIM MLA said “I want to request the minister in-charge of Youth Affairs and Sports department to initiate necessary measures to complete the project as soon as possible.”

Replying to Saha, Chowdhury said, “In Tripura, we all are craving to enjoy international cricket matches here.” He specifically mentioned that the cricket does not come under the direct control of the Tripura government. BCCI’s affiliated body ‘Tripura Cricket Association’ looks after the cricket related matters. TCA prepared the answers which have been submitted on the floor of the house, he added.

On the other hand, Tripura Cricket Association Joint Secretary Kishore Kumar Das said that the BCCI will install all modern facilities including a gym, club house and practice nets. The seating capacity in the stadium is 22,000 people. They are also trying to construct a three-star category hotel for accommodation of the players.