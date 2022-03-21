Tripura : No Possibility Of Alliance With BJP For Upcoming Assembly Polls; Asserts TIPRA-Motha Chairman

NET Web Desk

The Chairman of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA-Motha) – Pradyot Debbarma has denied all possibilities of an alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly polls, slated to be held on 2023.

This comment was made after the indigenous rights activist – Patal Kanya Jamatia joined BJP.

“The BJP leaders insisted that TIPRA is a minor party. Of course, the BJP is a larger party with a wider support base. If this is the BJP’s stated policy, they should be prepared to battle for all sixty of Tripura’s assembly seats.” – Debbarma remarked in a video message.

“After such words, I don’t believe an alliance is possible in the future. We’ll fight it out in 30 to 35 seats and see what happens in the end.” – Pradyot continued.

Asserting further over the issue of corruption, Debbarma said BJP’s downfall is due to the party’s arrogance. TIPRA may be a minor party in comparison to the BJP, but he claims they are not corrupt and will not compromise on their demands.

Its worthy to note that TIPRA is the ruling party of Tripura’s Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).