Arunachal Pradesh : BJP MP Calls Union Minister – Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’; Weaving Vast Network Of Stretches 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh – Tapir Gao on Monday called the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways – Nitin Gadkari as “Spiderman” for weaving a vast network of stretches across the country.

“I have dubbed Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari a Spider-Man. As a spider spins its web of threads, he has constructed a network of highways in every nook and corner of the country,” said the MP.

He said that National Highway Projects of a total length of 238 km with an investment of Rs 3,972 crore will enhance the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa.

Accordingly, these projects will reduce traffic congestion and fuel consumption, make commuting more efficient, thereby enhancing port connectivity along the region.

Gao also mentioned about an official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which stated that stretches are being developed at a rate of 37 kilometres per day across the country.