Arunachal Pradesh : BRO Aspires To Construct Vast Stretches Along LAC; Enhancing Connectivity With Local Populace

NET Web Desk

The stretch construction executive force – Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been constructing a vast network of infrastructural projects along northeastern states, particularly in frontier regions with strategic importance.

It envisions to provide connectivity across remote & inaccessible areas for ensuring smooth forward movement, therefore enhancing connectivity and socio-economic growth of local populace.

Recently, the Director General (DG) of BRO – Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary visited the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh on March 11, to take stock of work progress.

The visit was significant, especially in light of the Centre’s decision to open hamlets near the Chinese border to tourists as part of the Vibrant Villages Program (VVP).

Meanwhile, Project Arunank of the BRO established in 2008 with its headquarters in Naharlagun has made significant contributions to infrastructure development along tough Upper Subansiri and Kurung Kumey districts, regions adjacent to Indo-China border.

As a result, the DG examined continuing road, bridge & foot track development in the state’s forward border areas along the LAC in Huri sector of Kurung Kumey district.

The DG after inspecting foot trails lauded Project Arunank as those were motorable to facilitate speedy movement of security forces with heavy vehicles. Accordingly, the DG presented nine people with DGBR appreciation cards on the spot in acknowledgment of their excellent efforts.

He further interacted with BRO, Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, and briefed state Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra about ongoing strategic infrastructure projects before his departure to New Delhi.

The road connectivity to Huri village has also reversed the migration process, as the road link has been serving as a blessing to boost socio-economic conditions of the people, allowing them to improve their living standards.

Besides, during an interaction with the DG, the local populace and Goan Burahs expressed their delight at the road development connecting Huri under Damin circle of rural Kurung Kumey district with the rest of the nation.