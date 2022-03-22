Arunachal Pradesh : No Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,484 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh did not register any fresh new case, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64484, as informed by a senior health department official on Tuesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 3 active cases, followed by Upper Siang, Lohit and Anjaw districts with one each.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 6 active cases, while 3 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 64182. The recovery rate now stands at 99.53 per cent.