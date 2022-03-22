Assam : AIUDF Legislator Compares RSS With Jinnah; Alleges Both Divided Country On Religion Grounds

NET Web Desk

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator – Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday compared the founder of Pakistan – Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); alleging that both sought to partition the country on religious grounds.

“Jinnah partitioned the country into India and Pakistan. The BJP and RSS are doing the same thing, dividing Hindus and Muslims, as well as Dalits and non-Dalits.” – shared Islam.

The AIUDF MLA further stated that his party opposes individuals being divided based on caste, community, or religion. “However, the BJP government is instilling enmity, which is not a healthy indication,” he added.

According to ANI report, while responding to film “The Kashmir Files”, the Assam MLA demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits.

“The Prime Minister has expressed support for the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, and he should begin the process of rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits. He should also hold an investigation into the killings in Kashmir, which is the responsibility of the PM and BJP government. The Kashmiri Pandits should be treated fairly.” – Islam further remarked.

Its worthy to note that thousands of Kashmiri Hindus fled the valley overnight, abandoning their possessions; a tragedy clearly represented in this well-documented movie exposing the genocide against the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.