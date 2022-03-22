Assam : Eminent Singer – Priyanka Bharali Lends Voice In South-Indian Action Flick ‘KGF2’

NET Web Desk

The famed singer from Assam – Priyanka Bharali lends her melodious voice for the newly-released track of the most-anticipated South Indian action flick – KGF2.

With the ground-breaking success of the first film, the makers unveiled release of the first single ‘Toofan’ on March 21.

Born on October 10, 1988; Priyanka started her musical career in 2008 and marked her debut song “Kahili Puwate Jaanoi” from the album Jaanmoni (2009).

However, Priyanka rose to fame after singing her most loved song, ‘Sesa Pori Jabo Nidiba’, from the album “Lakhimi” with Babu Baruah.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka confirmed the news of lending her voice to KGF2 – a pan-Indian project which is slated to release in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

The period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, KGF2’s star cast includes actor Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, among others. The film marks Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut.

The cast also includes actors – Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, TS Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, and Srinivas Murthy.