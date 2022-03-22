Biography On Arunachal Pradesh’s First IPS Officer – Robin Hibu Launched At Delhi

NET Web Desk

The biography of first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Arunachal Pradesh – Robin Hibu was recently launched at Delhi, by ace pugilist – Mary Kom and the grand daughter of Mahatma Gandhi – Tara Gandhi.

Published by the Walnut Publication of Chennai, the biography is written by noted author based at Delhi – Thanmi Khamrang, after conducting 2 years of in-depth research.

The biography incorporates the struggles of Robin Hibu in fighting all odds; and unique initiatives of the ‘Helping Hands’ for Northeastern citizens residing in the city.

According to a press release issued by the non-profit organization – Helping Hands, this biography will also be translated in Hindi by the ‘Rashtriya Satya Desh Publication’, and will be available online on retail stores – Amazon & Flipkart.

One can also purchase the biography directly from Walnut Publication.

Meanwhile, Rs 10 earned per book will be donated to ‘Helping Hands’ for its AAKHRI AHUTI Fund, dedicated towards burials and cremations of the helpless northeastern citizens residing along the city.