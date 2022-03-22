COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 2 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,730

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 2 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93730, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 50 active cases, while 6 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92089. No new fatality have been registered, thereby taking the total fatalities to 1591.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,91,903 total vaccines, with 1862 citizens been inoculated last on Monday. As many as 979 citizens of 18+ age group and 214 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.