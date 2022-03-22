COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 287 New Cases; 13.17% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 287 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.17%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1649. While, a total of 2,22,993 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 677 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2179 samples were tested on March 21, 2022, out of which 124 samples belonged to males, while 163 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,20,667. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 1 positive case, TrueNAT detected 9 positive cases, while RAgT & FOA identified 266 & 11 positive cases respectively.