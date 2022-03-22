Manipur : All 6 Ministers Sworn-In, Including N. Biren Singh Are “Millionaires”; Claims ADR Report

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Manipur – N. Biren Singh and five other ministers, who took oath on Monday, are ‘crorepatis’ (millionaires); as informed by a report, released on Tuesday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – N. Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of BJP’s national president – JP Nadda; BJP’s Manipur unit president – Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa sarma; Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb; Nagaland Deputy CM – Y Patton, and other party leaders.

Besides, five legislators, including – Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen — all from BJP, and Awangbow Newmai of Naga People’s Front (NPF).

As per the report, average assets of all these 6 ministers is Rs 4.04 crore.