Manipur : All 6 Ministers Sworn-In, Including N. Biren Singh Are “Millionaires”; Claims ADR Report

- NET Web Desk
The Chief Minister of Manipur – N. Biren Singh and five other ministers, who took oath on Monday, are ‘crorepatis’ (millionaires); as informed by a report, released on Tuesday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – N. Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of BJP’s national president – JP Nadda; BJP’s Manipur unit president – Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa sarma; Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb; Nagaland Deputy CM – Y Patton, and other party leaders.
Besides, five legislators, including – Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen — all from BJP, and Awangbow Newmai of Naga People’s Front (NPF).
As per the report, average assets of all these 6 ministers is Rs 4.04 crore.
“The minister with the highest declared total assets is Konthoujam Govindas Singh, who was the former Manipur state Congress President and joined the BJP last year, with assets worth Rs 8.32 crore while Biren Singh has lowest assets with assets worth Rs 1.47 crore.” – informed the news agency IANS.
“The Chief Minister and the other five ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Yumnam Khemchand Singh with Rs 59 lakhs of liabilities. Khemchand Singh was the former Speaker of the Manipur Assembly. One minister has declared his educational qualification of 10th standard while 4 (67 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above and another is a diploma holder.” – the news agency further adds.
However, the Manipur CM, and five other ministers have declared in their affidavits that they are not facing any criminal charges.