Manipur : Contraband Substances Worth Over Rs 2 Crores Seized From Senapati; 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Maram Battalion of Assam Rifles recently confiscated a large stash of contraband substances from Senapati District of Manipur; and apprehended an offender.

According to official reports, the paramilitary troop seized 1Kg Crystal of Methapetamine and 17 Kgs of Opium worth approximately Rs 3.70 Crores from the possession of the offender.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Rifles wrote “Maram Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 19 Mar, seized 1Kg Crystal Methapetamine and 17 Kgs of Opium worth approx Rs 3.70 Crores at Senapati District, Manipur.”