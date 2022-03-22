Meghalaya Government Allocates 25 Acres Of Land For ‘Shillong Central Jail’ Construction

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government is all set to allocate around 25 acres of land for the construction of Shillong Central Jail at the New Shillong Township.

According to the Meghalaya Inspector General of Police (IGP) for prisons – M Kharkrang, construction work for the aforementioned prison is likely to be completed by 3-4 years.

Referring the same as “big project”, Kharkrang asserted that ‘Shillong Central Jail’ will emerge as the first central jail of Meghalaya, envisioning to decongest the Shillong district jail by separating offenders from under trial detainees.

Its worthy to note that the British-era Shillong District Jail was constructed in 1897.

Currently, the Shillong Central Jail has the capacity to hold 175 detainees, although it currently houses roughly 464 offenders.