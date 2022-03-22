Mizoram : Agricultural Conference Organized At Chatlang

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Agriculture Minister – C. Lalrinsanga asserted that Mizoram Agriculture Service Association (MASA) must solely focus on the development of state’s cultivators & agricultural sector, thereby ensuring that the department’s ongoing understaffing crisis would be resolved shortly.

He informed the same, while addressing the 8th General Conference of MASA at Tourist Lodge in Chaltlang.

Its worthy to note that state government established the Mizoram Agriculture Service Rules in 2009, followed by the MASA in 2010.

Meanwhile, the Department earlier had 2 Directorates : Directorate of Agriculture (Crop Husbandry), and Directorate of Agriculture (Research & Extension), which were merged into one in 2020.

The Mizoram Agriculture Service was also restructured following the merger, with 120 posts sanctioned from Junior Grade to Supertime Grade.