Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conduct Lecture On “World Water Day” At Lungpuk Hamlet

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the ‘World Water Day’ themed on “Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible”, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a lecture on the topic at Company Operating Base of Lungpuk hamlet.

The major goal of this lecture, which was attended by roughly 34 people, was to assist the accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-6, Water and Sanitation for All by 2030.

Around 75% of the planet is covered by water, and two-thirds of the world’s population experiences severe water shortages for at least one month each year. Additionally, one out of every four elementary schools in the world lacks access to clean and safe drinking water.

During the lecture, focus was laid on valuing water and its judicious use at the community level as water has huge & complex significance for our houses, food, culture, health, education, economics, and the integrity of our natural environment, and the lecture focused on valuing water and its prudent usage at the community level.

“If we lose the value of conserving water, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource,” – the lecture further added.

More than 400 participants from the 4 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other community-based organizations joined the procession. The locals expressed their gratitude for the efforts being taken by Assam Rifles in building the future of youth.