Mizoram : Health Clinic Centre Inaugurated At Thingthelh Hamlet

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Serlui legislator – Lalrinsanga Ralte today inaugurated another Health Clinic Centre at Thingthelh hamlet situated in Kolasib district of Mizoram.

During the inaugural ceremony, Ralte asserted that salaries of health workers across various Health Clinic Centres had to be paid from the MLA Fund due to budget difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that that there are plans to strengthen Health Clinic Centres and provide regular appointments to staffs in the near future.

Meanwhile, the health clinic centres at Rengtekawn, North Chhimluang, and Saihapui ‘V’ hamlet in Kolasib district were inaugurated in February 2022.