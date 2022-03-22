Mizoram Hosts Entrepreneurship Contest For ITI Graduates

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Department of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Mizoram Government today inaugurated a 2-days competition on ‘KAWTCHHUAH 2022 : A start-up fair for Govt. I.T.I pass-outs’ at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Campus in Aizawl.

This competition received 61 applications from different trades provided by ITI.

Addressing this event, the Secretary of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department – Lalramsanga Sailo emphasized on the significance of instilling entrepreneurial culture among the state’s youth, and expressed his hope that the competition will provide a platform for applicants to nurture and develop their skills, as well as provide them with a means of earning a living.

Meanwhile, the Employment Officer – Jordanthangi, gave a quick overview on the competition’s preparations, thereby highlighting that KAWTCHHUAH 2022 is a trial initiative, and its success will be determined by the future achievements of the selected winners.

Deserving winners selected by Members of Selection Panel Board will be rewarded a one-time start-up seed of Rs. 50,000 each.