Mizoram : Retired IAS Official – Vanlalngaihsaka Takes Oath As New Member Of MPSC

NET Web Desk

The retired IAS official from Mizoram – Pu Vanlalngaihsaka, today sworn-in as the new member of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

The oath-taking ceremony commenced with the reading of appointment order by the Chief Secretary – Renu Sharma.

Following the procedure, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office, oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy to Pu Vanlalngaihsaka.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Speaker – Lalrinliana Sailo; Home Minister – Lalchamliana and other dignitaries.

According to DIPR report, Vanlalngaihsaka holds the degree of Bachelors of Arts in Political Science (Hons).

He joined the Mizoram Civil Service in 1991 and was then promoted to IAS in 2015 (allotted 2007).

Being a highly-experienced officer holding several key posts under the Mizoram Government, Vanlalngaihsaka is one of the few officials who served as Deputy Commissioner (DC) 4 times across three districts.

Prior to this appointment, Vanlalngaihsaka also served as the Secretary of Mizoram Government for Home Department; and Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation (DM&R). He retired voluntarily on March 11, 2022.