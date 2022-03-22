Mizoram : ‘World Water Day 2022’ Observed At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the ‘World Water Day’, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) jointly organized an event in Aizawl themed on “Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga highlighted the significance of water in our daily lives; thereby incorporating conservational techniques with economic development.

He stressed the importance of constant dialogue, discussions and understandings for economic development and conservation of water, forests and wildlife to go hand in hand.

The Central YMA President – R. Lalngheta underlined the need of preserving water reservoir for future generations. On the occasion of ‘World Water Day 2022’, a variety of events were staged, with certificates and cash prizes been awarded to best contestants.

These awards have been presented to deserving candidates under various categories including – SMS Slogan competition; Poetry Writing Competition; Drama Writing Competition; One page comic design; 55 seconds advertisement video; Social Media challenge.

According to DIPR report, R. Lalhmangaiha – a resident of Aizawl; Hmingthansanga – a resident of Serchhip Vengchung; and H. Hmingthankhuma – a resident of Bethlehem Vengthlang; have been awarded under ‘SMS Slogan competition’.

Meanwhile, C.T. Lalmuankima – a resident of Durtlang Leitan; C. Lalhunsangi – a resident of Buarpui; and H. Lalchhandama – a resident of Ngopa Chhim veng have been awarded under Poetry Writing Competition.

Under the Drama Writing Competition (mins 10), awards have been presented to J. Lalnangliana – a resident of Aizawl; C. Lalhmungsangi – a resident of Buarpui; and Lalhmachhuani – a resident of Durtlang Leitan.