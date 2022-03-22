‘Poshan Pakhwada’ – Event Addressing Nutritional Challenges, Underway In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The ‘4th Poshan Pakhwada’, an event aimed at addressing nutritional issues and raising awareness about the implications of malnutrition, is underway in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Organized by the Department of Women & Child Development (WCD), this event was launched on March 21 at Crèche Centre in the Civil Secretariat of Itanagar, and will culminate on April 4 next.

This mission attempts to spread the goals of Poshan Abhiyaan at the state level by focusing on Jan Andolan, Behavior Change Communications, and Advocacy as critical components for sensitizing and engaging individuals and communities.

It aims to emphasize on gender-sensitive water management, anaemia prevention and control, and traditional food promotion for a healthy mother and child.

Meanwhile, the WCD Director – T.P. Loyi stressed on the need of observing Rashtriya Poshan Pakhwada as a nutrition-focused Jan Andolan every year in March across the country.

She highlighted the significance of regular monitoring and identification of a healthy child to parents and guardians of children aged 0 to 6 years; and therefore urged all parents to rejoice healthy children and provide necessary care for those who are malnourished.

Its worthy to note that the 4th Poshan Pakhwada kicked-off on Monday throughout all 98 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects in 25 districts.