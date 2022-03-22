Tamil Nadu CM Greets Manipur Counterpart – N. Biren Singh; Wishes Him Successful Tenure

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu – M.K. Stalin today greeted his Manipur counterpart – N. Biren Singh for being sworn-in as the Manipur CM for second term, and therefore wished him a successful tenure.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote “Congratulations to Thiru @NBirenSingh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure.”

Congratulations to Thiru @NBirenSingh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 22, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – N. Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of BJP’s national president – JP Nadda; BJP’s Manipur unit president – Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb; Nagaland Deputy CM – Y Patton, and other party leaders.

Besides, five legislators, including – Nemcha Kipgen, Y Khemchand Singh, Th Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai and Govindas Konthoujam also sworn-in as the Cabinet Ministers.