Tripura : Save Ground Water For Future Generations; Asserts Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on ‘World Water Day’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2022 : Commemorating the ‘World Water Day’, the Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) minister of Tripura – Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday significantly emphasized on saving ground water for future generation.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 in the state and around the world through various events to spread awareness about the importance of water and its conservation. As part of the ‘World Water Day’, “The Institute of Engineers (India)”, Tripura State Center organized a seminar on “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible”, which was inaugurated by DWS minister Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, Chowdhury said, “We know ‘water is life’. But water is being wasted in various ways. We all have a responsibility to save this water. ‘World Water Day’ is celebrated on March 22 every year. Even today, this day is being observed in a special way with the message of water conservation.”

“Our central government is taking a number of steps like ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to ensure water conservation and access to safe drinking water for the citizens. So today, on World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to save every drop of water. In fact, apparently the water crisis in the world may not be understood. But it will be eye-popping to know that even today, more than 20 million people in the world live their daily lives without access to safe drinking water! With small changes in our daily lives we can prevent wastage of water. Water is widely used in various activities throughout the day. If we are a little more careful in doing all this, we will be able to save water for the future”, he added.

Minister said “Today, on World Water Day, we must pledge to protect the right to water for all. A day is coming when mankind will face a severe water crisis. We must be careful now not to see such a day. This year, everyone will focus exclusively on groundwater, an invisible resource whose effects are visible everywhere. “Water is the driving force of all nature,” so we will all conserve water.”

In the seminar, Chief Engineer of the DWS department Rajib Majumder, Chairman of The Institute of Engineers (India), Tripura State Center engineer Chinmoy Debnath, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources department Biswajit Saha, Groundwater Board of central government’s Officer-in-Charge and distinguished scientist Ritu K Orang, Honorary Secretary of The Institute of Engineers (India) Tripura State Center Dr Shubhadip Bhattacharjee and other office bearers and members were present.