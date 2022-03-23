Ad-Hoc Promotion Procedures Of School Faculties To Be Completed By April 2022 : Tripura Education Minister

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2022 : Tripura government has initiated a process to complete promotion of teachers in the School Education department on ad-hoc basis by April next, said Education minister Ratanlal Nath on Wednesday.

On the fourth day of the Tripura assembly’s budget session, BJP MLA Ranjit Das brought a reference period notice mentioning the decision taken by the department for the promotion of primary school teachers.

Nath said “Primary level teachers have the opportunity to become head teachers at primary level through promotion in their jobs. The total number of sanctioned posts for headmaster at primary level under the Department of School Education is 1976. Of these, 512 are currently employed. Therefore, the total number of vacancies for the post of Head Teacher at this level is 1455 comprising 937 in UR category, 264 in SC category and 254 in ST category”.

“In this context, it is to be noted that as per the decision taken by the State Government, as part of the Ad-hoc Promotion process, the Seniority List for Ad-hoc Promotion for the post of Primary Level Headmaster has already been finalized and ACR Testing has been done”, he added.

Education minister said “It is revealed that the process of Ad-hoc Promotion for the post of Headmaster of Higher Secondary Level has been completed under the Department of School Education and the process of Ad-hoc Promotion for the post of Head Teacher of Secondary Level is in the final stage. The process of Ad-hoc Promotion for the post of Head Teacher at the upper primary level will be completed soon. Ad-hoc promotion will be given to the post of head teacher at primary level after completion of the process at upper primary level”.