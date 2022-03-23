Assam : Congress MP – Gaurav Gogoi Expresses Concern Over Youths Joining ULFA

NET Web Desk

The Congress Lok Sabha member – Gaurav Gogoi voiced alarm over “trend” of youths from Assam joining the rebel group – United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), primarily due to unemployment, and therefore urged the government to undertake immediate action for addressing the issue.

Making a Zero Hour reference, Gogoi said that while such actions allow them to make quick money, on the other hand puts their families’ futures at jeopardy.

He suggested that the situation be examined and that Central government immediately dispatch a team of intelligence and security professionals to find a solution.

Gogoi also warned that such developments should be monitored along northeastern states which share international borders. Besides, he also stated that Assam’s hard-won tranquility should be protected.