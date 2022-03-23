Assam : Gauhati HC Dismisses Plea To Invalidate FIR Lodged Against Advocate For Praising Taliban

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati High Court (HC) has dismissed plea to invalidate a First Information Report (FIR) lodged in August 2021 against an Assam-based advocate – Md Taher Ahmed Barbhuiya for applauding the Islamic militant outfit – Taliban, when the US was withdrawing its soldiers from Afghanistan.

This FIR was lodged by the Sub-Inspector of Hailakandi police station – Saleh Ahmed Laskar on August 26, 2021, alleging inter-alia amongst others.

As per the FIR, the Assam-based advocate – Barbhuiya had posted an incriminating post on his FB account on August 21 last year, which was discovered by the Hailakandi police station’s Social Media Cell.

In the FB post, Barbhuiya wrote “Ek Itihash Srishti Holo, Taliban Zindabad” which means “A history has been created, long live Taliban”.

The Hailakandi Police alleged that Barbhuiya’s post hailed and celebrated the ‘Tehreek-e-Taliban,’ who are in fact terrorists who have waged a long-running brutal war in Afghanistan against a democratically elected government.

Accordingly, a case was registered against the advocate under Sections 120 (B)/153(A)/505(1)(c)/ 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) R/W Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, at Lala police Station.

However, the advocate through his petition asserted that he has chastised the Taliban and praised the American soldier for the rescue mission, and has been wrongfully implicated in the aforementioned police case.

“The petitioner has circulated such statements containing rumours with the intent to create and promote feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill will between different religious groups and communities on the basis of religion.” – the court said.