Assam Government Sanctions Rs 375 Crores For Acquisition Of Cachar & Nagaon Paper Mills; Check-Out Key Decisions 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Cabinet has approved a sum of Rs 375 Crores to purchase all assets of Nagaon & Cachar Paper Mills, as well as the leasehold land of Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) Limited at Haflong. Atleast 1,100 households of HPC workers in Assam, will be benefitted through this effort.

This decision has been undertaken during a weekly state cabinet meeting held today; under the chairmanship of state Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma. As per the meeting, the Assam Government has declared 7 areas of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) as eco-sensitive zones; 11 areas as Reserve Forests (RFs).

However, the state cabinet has approved draft notification for delineation and recognition of 9 animal corridors to the South of Kaziranga National Park.

The Assam Government have also decided to scrap-out redundant laws, including – The Assam Classical Institutions (Sanskrit and Pali-Prakrit) (Provincialization) Act 1996; The Assam State Higher Education Council Act 2017; The Assam Venture Sanskrit and Pali Educational Institutions (Provincialization of Services) Act 2012; The Assam Aid to Industries (Small & Cottage Industries) Act 1955.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “At the weekly #AssamCabinet meeting held today, we took some key decisions pertaining to bidding for HPC assets, animal corridors in KNP, simplification of recruitment process and scrapping of redundant laws.”

It has also approved the introduction of repealing bills, including – The Assam Famine relief and Insurance Fund (Repealing) Bill 2022; The Assam Consolidation of Holdings (Repealing) Bill 2022.

In order to ease recruitment process, bill for amendment of sub-section (4) of section 10 of the Assam Direct Recruitment Commissions for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Act 2021; Amendment of rule 9(1)(iv) and rule 9(2)(i) of Assam Direct Recruitment of Class III & Class IV Analogous Posts Rules 2022.

According to a press release, recruitment commissions for Class-III & Class-IV posts will no longer be required to assess vacancy details, reservations, eligibility qualification, age limits, pay band and grade and related information.

“Responsibility of the same will lie with appointing authorities and respective administrative departments, which will further simplify the process for seamless recruitment in a time-bound manner.” – the release further added.