Assam : Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Polls To Be Held On April 19

NET Web Desk

The State Election Commission today announced that polls for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will be conducted on April 19.

Speaking with mediapersons, the State Election Commissioner – Alok Kumar asserted that counting of votes will be held on April 21.

Voting will take place for 60 seats, with 50% of the seats reserved for women; informed Kumar.

The last day of filing for nominations have been set for March 30, and scrutiny of papers will take place on April 1. Meanwhile, the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers is April 4.