Assam Police Recovers Contraband Items Worth Over 4 Kgs; 3 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police on Tuesday confiscated 4.910 kilograms of opium from a vehicle at Gerukabari in Bongaigaon; and apprehended three offenders.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Kamrup Police launched a special operation and chased the vehicle from Kamrup; which was intercepted from Gerukabari in Bongaigaon.

As per ANI report, one of the apprehended offender hails from Punjab. Meanwhile, on the same day, the security forces have nabbed the key supplier from Rangia area of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Police wrote “In continuation of our drives against Drugs, a team of Kamrup Police acted on a tip off and seized 4.910Kgs of afeem/opium from a night super. The vehicle was chased from Kamrup and intercepted at Gerukabari, Bongaigaon.”

Further probe into the matter is underway.