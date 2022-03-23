Budget Support Enhanced To Rs 76,040 Cr During FY 2022-23 For Northeast India : DoNER Minister 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2022 : The Union minister of Development of North East Region (DoNER) – G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the central government had massively increased the budget for this region to accelerate the pace and development.

Replying to a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) in the Upper House, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday emphasised that a new phase of peace and prosperity has begun in the NorthEast Region. He said that as part of the Prime Minister’s agenda of Transforming India, the North East region has been made a priority.

The Union Minister underscored that peace and security were prerequisites for development. With several landmark initiatives taken to improve the security situation and resultant stability in the region, massive infrastructural development and connectivity projects are being undertaken. Unlike in the past, today there are no road blockades, protests, curfew and firing in the North East, he added.

The Minister pointed out that there was a notable decline in insurgency related incidents from 824 in 2014 to 163 in 2020. He also stated that there was a significant decline in deaths of civilian and security forces. At the same time, he also pointed out that several historic agreements have been signed with rebel groups to restore peace and stability along with grants of financial packages for their rehabilitation.

Noting the improvement in security, international and domestic businesses are now looking to take advantage of the untapped potential of the NER for investments, Reddy added.

Further, he observed that there is an increase of around 110% in total Gross Budgetary Support of 54 Central Ministries to the North East Region, from 36,108 Crores in 2014 to 76,040 Crores in F.Y 2022-23. He further expressed that the newly announced Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE, with an outlay of 1500 Crores will accelerate the growth momentum in the spirit of Gati Shakti by supporting infrastructure development and enabling livelihood activities.

Kishan Reddy also spoke on the significant strides made towards enhancing road, rail and air connectivity. He further stated that to make the North East the growth engine of the country, massive efforts are being undertaken to develop rail connectivity. He further added that during 2014-2021, Rs 39,000 crore was spent for improving rail connectivity.

The Minister emphasized on the “Act East policy” of the Government, whereby attention is being paid to the important projects of international connectivity in the Northeast like the Agartala – Akhaura Rail Link with Bangladesh, Kaladan Multimodal project with Myanmar and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

The Union Minister also called upon all the members to work jointly towards development of the North East Region while expressing that India cannot develop unless the North East is developed.