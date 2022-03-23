COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 159 New Cases; 7.92% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 159 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.92%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1486. While, a total of 2,23,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 678 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2179 samples were tested on March 22, 2022, out of which 73 samples belonged to males, while 86 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,20,988. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 2 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 1 positive case, while RAgT & FIA identified 155 & 1 positive cases respectively.