Manipur : Contraband Items Smuggled From Myanmar; Confiscated In Tengnoupal District

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles have recently confiscated a large stash of contraband substances from Kwatha Nala Junction in Tengnoupal District of Manipur.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop launched a special operation along the region and seized the narcotics which are claimed to have been smuggled from the neighbouring country – Myanmar.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Rifles wrote “Tengnoupal Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 21 Mar, recovered contraband items smuggled from Myanmar in from Kwatha Nala Junction, Tengnoupal District, Manipur.”