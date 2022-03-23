Mizoram Reports Fresh ‘African Swine Fever’ Cases; Following 3-Month Hiatus 

NET Web Desk

African Swine Fever (ASF) – a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, which incurred serious economic losses among Mizoram farmers have once again resurfaced, following a 3-month hiatus.

According to the Joint Director (Livestock Health) of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department – Dr Lalhmingthang, several hamlets have recently logged fresh pig fatalities due to ASF.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lalhmingthang added that the number of pigs killed by the new ASF cases would be officially reported following a meeting with state Chief Secretary Renu Sharma.

Its worthy to note that over 33,000 pigs died across Mizoram in 2021, due to the ASF outbreak.

As per an official statement, Champhai’s Electric Veng neighbourhood, where the pig fatalities were reported, has been declared a containment point from March 21 until further instruction.

Pig deaths due to ASF have also been observed near the Mizoram-Manipur border in Sakawrdai village.

More than 100 pigs have died since February this year.

Addressing the assembly, the State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister – Dr K Beichhua asserted that 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF last year causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

Besides, no pig deaths due to ASF has been reported since December last year, he added.