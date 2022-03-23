NSCN (I-M) Castigates Security Forces For Killing Its Cadres At Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) has sharply condemned the security forces for killing 2 of its cadres in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

NSCN (I-M) through its Ministry of Information & Publicity (MIP) claimed that what transpired in Tirap has gotten on its nerves, and “this time round” it won’t take the things lying down.”

Responding to the incident, the NSCN (I-M) has asked the Indian government for a “clear answer” on the status of the “Indo-Naga ceasefire” in Arunachal Pradesh.

The AR had ‘gone too aggressive’ on several occasions to get the best of Cease Fire Ground Rules (CFGRs) in order to fit its “devilish design against NSCN, which exercised a gentleman attitude all the way to honour the CFGRs,” according to the NSCN (I-M).

According to the MIP, Assam Rifles seems disinterested about the CFGRs, no matter “how abusive it appears from the political standpoint that goes into signing the historic Indo-Naga ceasefire in 1997.” If the “mindless campaign against NSCN” continues unabated, the NSCN (I-M) has warned that it will unleash “unrestrained anger” to give the AR in Arunachal Pradesh “sleepless nights.”

The NSCN (I-M) further asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has been on its radar for a long time, since the state’s Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister – Chowna Mein engaged in “a political conspiracy to destroy the Nagas’ ethnic identity in the state.”

NSCN (I-M) affirmed that no stone would be left unturned to disallow “any Naga MLAs/ministers to walk away scot-free on charges of supporting anti-Naga socio-politico stand.”

The NSCN (I-M) has stated that its forces have not been dispatched to Arunachal to “cause trouble or provoke the trigger-happy AR.” The group claimed that exercising prerogative was “our right.”

Stating that it was its right to contribute building peace in “our land” to fulfil the purpose of signing the ceasefire 25 years ago, the NSCN (I-M), however, said that if the Ministry of Home Affairs “thinks that there is no ceasefire in Arunachal Pradesh, let it be so.”

The NSCN (I-M) warned that it would not waste time “unbinding” itself from the CFGRs, which it believes cover Arunachal Pradesh.