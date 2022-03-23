Sikkim : ‘Neighborhood Youth Parliament Programme’ Organized At Namchi; Aims To Strengthen Roots Of Democracy

NET Web Desk

The ‘Neighborhood Youth Parliament Programme’ – an initiative aiming to teach pupils about parliamentary procedures was organized at Namchi.

Organized by a Sikkim-based NGO – ARYANS in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Namchi; a total of 65 speakers were selected for the event from the Melli Government Senior Secondary School.

The key purpose of organizing the event was to help students consider public issues and form their opinion; train them about techniques of group discussion; developing respect & tolerance for views; leadership quality; among others.

“All discussion during the Youth Parliament was conducted systematically and due regard to Parliamentary norms.”- as informed by a press release.

Its worthy to note that Youth Parliament Programme envisions to create a platform for youths to engage in the policy direction of the nation, thereby allowing the emergence of bright future leaders.