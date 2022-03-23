Tripura : Acclaimed Singers – Kumar Sanu & Palak Muchhal To Perform At Agartala On March 25

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Renowned playback singers – Kumar Sanu & Palak Muchhal are coming to Agartala to perform at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on March 25 next.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, the Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister – Sushanta Chowdhury informed that the event will be organized by the Health & Family Welfare, and Youth Affairs & Sports department.

The event will be sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on making the country a ‘Drug-Free India’, Chowdhury said this event is being organized to create Tripura drug-free and HIV/AIDS-free state. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb-led government in Tripura also declared war against drugs in 2018, he added.

Citing details about the event, the ICA minister said “The event will be organized in two parts. The first part will start from 3 PM with the performance of bands for eight states of north eastern region of India while the second part will be Musical Evening which will be inaugurated by Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb”.

Indian Playback Singers- Kumar Sanu and Palak Muchhal will be accompanied by Palash Muchhal and Indian Idol winner Sourabhee Debbarma at the musical evening on March 25 next, he added.

Chowdhury also said “People from 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation and its periphery will be able to attend this event at Swami Vivekananda Maidan (Astabal) as limited passes will be distributed in the ward offices of the Corporation area only.”

He further added that the officials of National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) will visit Tripura on Wednesday.

In the press conference, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Radha Debbarma, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports Subikash Debbarma, Programme Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma were present.