Tripura Assembly Passes ‘National Law University Bill’, To Start Functioning From Next Academic Session 

Agartala, March 23, 2022 : The ‘National Law University, Tripura Bill, 2022’ has been passed during the fourth day of the state assembly’s budget session on Wednesday.

Tripura’s Education and Law minister Ratanlal Nath told reporters that the academics will commence from the upcoming session.

He said that the campus of the ‘National Law University’ will start functioning at an area of 11.2 acres of the existing Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) complex, Narsingarh, which is about 12 KMs away from Agartala city.

“Although, the government decided to keep a provision of spending Rs 50 crore for a span of 5 years, but at present, an amount of Rs 21 crore has been finalized to be spent for setting up and smooth functioning of the university”, he added.

Minister said “After a span of five years, the university will become self-sustained. Thereafter, NLU at Agartala would be capable of earning its own administrative and recurring expenditures.”

“The Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will become the Chancellor by virtue of post while the government will appoint a Vice-Chancellor of the University with the recommendation of the Chancellor. Apart from this, registrar, heads of different departments, Finance officer, etc will also be appointed”, he added.

Nath also said “A governing body of the university will work as the Chief Advisory Committee and other committees as per requirement. However, the governing body will have 13 members including the Chancellor as the chairman followed by two sitting retired judges to be nominated by the Chancellor. The other members are- Advocate General, Bar Council of India’s chairman or his nominee, UGC chairman or his nominee, two eminent lawyers to be nominated by Chancellor, Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Law and Higher Education departments, VC of MBB University, judge of district court and so on.”