Tripura Government To Reopen 2 Border Haats From March 26 : State Minister – Manoj Kanti Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2022 : Tripura government is all set to reopen the existing two border haats at Srinagar in South district and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district from March 26 next with the consent from the neighbouring district authorities of Bangladesh.

On the fourth day of the state assembly’s budget session on Wednesday, BJP MLA Sankar Roy raised a calling attention notice over ‘The need to draw the attention of the concerned Ministry of the Government of India to take appropriate steps to re-open the Border Haats on the Indo-Bangla Tripura border’.

Tripura’s Industry and Commerce minister Manoj Kanti Deb in reply stated “For COVID-19, two border haats at Srinagar in South Tripura district and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district on the Indo-Bangla Tripura border were closed from March 23, 2020. On June 16, 2020, the Union Ministry of Commerce was asked to re-open the Border Hat. Therefore, a letter was sent to the chairmen of the concerned Border Haat Committees from the Department of Industry and Commerce to launch the haats. But Border Haat could not be started due to the high prevalence of COVID-19 in the concerned district of Tripura.”

“Subsequently, on March 23, 2021, a letter was sent from the Tripura’s Industry and Commerce department to the chairmen of the concerned Border Haat Committees to re-open the Border Haats in compliance with all the rules and regulations of the COVID-19 resistance. But at that time the market could not be started due to high prevalence of COVID-19 in neighboring Bangladesh”, he added.

The Industry and Commerce minister also said “In the meantime, to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, a request was made to the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India on February 22, 2022 to re-open the two Border Haats in consultation with the Bangladesh authorities.”

He further stated “Recently, on March 16, 2022, the Chairmen of the concerned Border Haat Committees have been again requested by the Industry and Commerce department to take appropriate steps to reopen the Haat from March 26, 2022 through a meeting of the Haat Management Committees with the neighboring district authorities of Bangladesh.”

Deb hoped that Border Haat would be reopened on the Indo-Bangla, Tripura border after getting permission from the Bangladesh authorities.

It is worthy to mention here that the first border haat of Tripura named “Srinagar-Chhagalnaiya Border Haat” has been inaugurated by the union Commerce and Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 13, 2015 while the second border haat named “Kamalasagar-Tarapur Border Haat” has been operationalized and inaugurated on June 06, 2015 by the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

Apart from that, announcements of three new projects with similar trade facilities for both countries would be set up in North Tripura, South Tripura and Khowai district of Tripura.