Tripura : Survey For 2nd Indo-Bangladesh Railway Track Concludes

NET Web Desk

Railway officials have completed the survey of various railway projects in Tripura, including the second Indo-Bangla railway link through the Belonia sub-division in South Tripura district.

Addressing the State Assembly, Tripura’s Transport Minister – Pranajit Singha Roy informed that the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit the state on March 25 for evaluating ongoing projects.

During his visit to the North-East state, the minister may potentially unveil some new initiatives.

Responding to the query, Roy shared that Tripura government has submitted a proposal to the ‘North East Region Vision 2035’ on June 4, 2020, to convert existing single line tracks into double lines, envisioning to upgrade railway connectivity & enhance the number of passenger and freight engines.

However, taking into consideration of new projects, Roy informed that survey work for 3 new railway projects, including – 30 kilometres long Belonia (India) – Feni (Bangladesh), Dharmanagar (North district) – Pancharathal (North district), and Kailashahar (Unakoti district) Railways, has been completed.

Another project is underway to connect Dharmanagar in North Tripura with Belonia in South Tripura, as well as Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai, and parts of West Tripura.

“Survey work for these projects has been completed, and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made a special request to the Union Railway Minister on January 21, 2022, to include the following projects in the Railway Budget and offer necessary financial support,” the transport minister said.

Apart from this, construction works on Nischintapur Railway Yard, which would connect Tripura and Akhaura, Bangladesh, is on the verge of completion. “About 98 percent of the work is finished, and 75 percent of the work for Sabroom Railway Yard has also been completed” he stated.

All of these ambitious initiatives are anticipated to complete by the end of next fiscal year; the transport minister further added.